Specialty chemical maker Maroon Group now rebranded as Barentz

Maroon Group, an Avon, Ohio-based specialty chemical maker, has now been rebranded as Barentz.

The name change, which is effective immediately, follows the acquisition of Maroon Group by Netherlands-based Barentz International in December 2020.

“This rebranding aligns our global organization and allows us to deliver the best solutions for our customers and principal partners, locally and around the world,” said Mike McKenna, president and chief operating officer of Barentz North America. “We will leverage the global scale of Barentz while continuing to invest in our core markets as we execute on our strategy to become a global leader in the life science and broader specialty chemical industries.”

The rebranding also comes on the heels of Maroon’s March 2021 acquisition of the raw materials and specialty chemicals distribution business of The Cary Co., a specialty distributor into the paint, coatings, adhesives, and plastics markets.