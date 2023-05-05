Specialty chemical maker Evonik moves North America headquarters

The move from Parsippany to Piscataway in New Jersey is part of a larger site rationalization plan in North America.

Germany-based specialty chemical maker Evonik Industries A.G. has moved its North America headquarters in New Jersey from Parsippany to Piscataway, about 60 kilometers south of its current home location and also about 60 kilometers south of New York City.

The official address change took effect on Jan. 1, Evonik officials said in a news release, with the Parsippany location scheduled to be closed with the end of its lease later this year.

The relocation is part of a larger site rationalization plan, the release said, and is designed to ensure more efficient operations and future growth in North America. Evonik added that it has embraced a hybrid work model in the region “to consolidate office space, enhance employee-engagement and increase employer attractiveness…for more than 160 employees.”

The new Piscataway headquarters has “the largest collaboration hub” in North America, Evonik said. The company has recently opened similar hubs at its sites in Richmond, Va., and Mobile, Ala., and will eventually feature them at six locations in North America.

Evonik called North America an “essential growth market,” contributing roughly a quarter (23 per cent) to its annual sales in 2021, making it the second-largest revenue source after Europe.