Spartech promotes John Inks to CEO

Engineered thermoplastics and custom packaging solutions provider Spartech LLC has appointed John Inks, previously its chief operating officer, as its new CEO.

Inks has been with the St. Louis, Mo.-based company for 13 years. Following the firm’s divestiture from PolyOne in 2017, he was promoted to vice president of operations, and was named COO in 2019.

“As chief operating officer for the past 18 months, John has demonstrated exceptional leadership while at the same time driving improvements in a collaborative manner across operations including safety, quality, service, supply chain, sourcing and profitability through operational excellence,” said John Manzi, Spartech executive chairman, in an Oct. 14 statement.

Inks has a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.