Solvay taps Vanderbilt Chemicals to distribute Tecnoflon fluoroelastomers in North America

Chemical maker has appointed Vanderbilt Chemicals, LLC as the distributor of its Tecnoflon fluoroelastomers (FKM) and perfluoroelastomers (PFR FFKM) in North America.

Headquartered in Norwalk, Conn., Vanderbilt Chemicals is a wholly owned subsidiary of R.T. Vanderbilt Company Inc., which was founded in 1916.

Solvay’s family of Tecnoflon FKM and PFR FFKM products are designed for use in sealing applications in aggressive chemical and high-heat environments, such as those found in the automotive, industrial, semiconductor and energy industries. Solvay says the high-performance synthetic rubbers provide a long service life for sealing applications such as O-rings, seals, and gaskets.

“Our new distribution relationship with Vanderbilt Chemicals provides broader coverage of our Tecnoflon product line in North America, giving customers expanded access to technical expertise and value-added services for developing and optimizing fluoroelastomer applications,” said Rose Catherin, sales manager, Americas for Channel Partners & Digital Sales for Solvay’s Specialty Polymers global business unit. “With Vanderbilt’s support, we can more widely deliver these advanced material solutions to meet customers’ changing needs.”