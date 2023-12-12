Canadian Plastics

Solvay spins off specialty plastics business to Syensqo

The new Syensqo comprises two business segments: materials, and consumer and resources.

Brussels-based material supplier Solvay has successfully completed the spin off of its specialty plastics and composites business to Syensqo.

In a news release, Solvay officials said the split went into effect on Dec. 9, with one company retaining the Solvay name and the other operating as Syensqo, which includes the plastics and composites businesses.

Syensqo comprises two business segments: a materials division that serves mainly the automotive and aerospace sectors; and a consumer and resources division that is focused on manufacturing solutions for a range of applications including home, personal care, and agriculture.

Last month, Solvay announced plans to build a battery-grade polyvinylidene fluoride (PVDF) facility in Augusta, Ga., in a joint venture with chemicals company Orbia; this PVDF plant, which Solvay officials said would be the largest North American production facility for electric vehicles, now falls under the Syensqo umbrella.

The new Solvay company, meanwhile, will make soda ash, peroxides, silica and similar products. Philip Kehren will serve as CEO of the new Solvay.

Plans for the spin off were first announced in early 2022.

