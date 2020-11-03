Solvay and Boeing renew long-term materials deal

Material supplier Solvay has renewed a long-term supply agreement with Boeing to supply the aerospace company with plastics composites and other materials for applications including primary and secondary structures, interiors, and surfacing.

Solvay supplies Boeing with a large portfolio of advanced materials including thermoset and thermoplastic composites, adhesives, and surfacing films from its locations in the U.S., Europe, and China.

“We are proud to continue supporting Boeing’s programs with an extensive portfolio of composite and adhesive technologies critical to advancing innovation in aircraft design and manufacturing,” Carmelo Lo Faro, president of Solvay’s composite materials business unit, said in a Nov. 2 statement.

The contract renewal reinforces Solvay’s more than 30-year relationship with Boeing, Lo Faro added.

Headquartered in Brussels, Solvay is a global supplier of plastics and specialty chemicals. The firm employs more than 24,000 worldwide and posted sales of approximately US$12 billion in 2019.