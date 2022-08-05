SK Capital buys Valtris Specialty Chemicals

Headquartered in Independence, Ohio, Valtris supplies specialty performance additives and precursors for a range of applications.

New York-based private equity firm SK Capital Partners has announced that its affiliates have completed the acquisition of material supplier Valtris Specialty Chemicals from H.I.G. Capital.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Valtris, headquartered in Independence, Ohio, was formed in late 2014, when H.I.G., a portfolio company of private equity investment firm acquired Ferro Corp.’s polymer additives division. Valtris manufactures specialty additives and precursors for applications including plastics, coatings, adhesives and sealants, pharmaceuticals, flavors and fragrances, and personal care products. The company operates nine manufacturing locations and employs approximately 700 people across North America, Europe and Asia.

“Valtris is a well-regarded producer of specialty additives that improve performance and deliver critical attributes for its customers,” Jack Norris, a managing director of SK Capital, said in a news release. “The company has developed a strong reputation as a premium solutions provider to its diverse customer base.”