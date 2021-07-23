SI Group selling industrial resins business to ASK Chemicals

Additives supplier SI Group has announced plans to complete an agreement to sell the majority of its global industrial resins business to ASK Chemicals, a portfolio company of private equity firm Rhone Group LLC.

The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

In a news release, officials with Schenectady, N.Y.-based SI Group said the transaction includes its industrial resins products and associated manufacturing sites in Rio Claro, Brazil; Ranjangaon, India; and Johannesburg, South Africa, as well as licensed technology and multiple tolling agreements globally.

ASK Chemicals, headquartered in Hilden, Germany, manufactures binders, coatings, feeders, filters, and release agents, as well as metallurgical products including inoculants, inoculation wires, and master alloys for iron casting.

Advertisement

“We remain confident this is the right strategic move for our employees and our business,” said SI Group president and CEO David Bradley. “ASK Chemicals has proven industry expertise that will add significant value and continuously enhance these businesses. The deal also allows us to focus more intentionally on building and growing our portfolio as a performance additives powerhouse.”

SI Group said it will “carve out” related businesses at these sites, including the manufacture of rubber and adhesives, oilfield, and surfactants, as well as foundry products in Brazil, and will operate tolling agreements with ASK. The company will also retain the industrial resins businesses in the U.S. and China.