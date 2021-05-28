SI Group expanding antioxidant capacity at three U.S. sites

Additives supplier SI Group, headquartered in Schenectady, N.Y., is investing more than US$50 million across three manufacturing sites in the U.S. to increase production capacity for antioxidants.

“This capacity expansion plan is a direct result of our focused efforts on growth and responding to our customers’ needs,” Chuck Reardon, SI Group’s vice president of plastics solutions, said in a May 26 news release.

The expansions will take place at SI Group’s antioxidant plants in Morgantown, W. Va.; Newport, Tenn.; and Orangeburg, S.C.

The new capacity is expected to come online in the second half of 2022. These projects are expected to create short-term construction jobs, followed by permanent manufacturing jobs once construction is complete. With projected growth in the polyolefins market in the U.S., the expansions will enable SI Group to increase its domestic supply to match growing demand, and further strengthen its position as a key partner to its customers.

SI Group’s global manufacturing footprint includes more than 30 facilities on five continents, serving customers in 90 countries with approximately US$2 billion in annual sales and more than 3,000 employees worldwide.