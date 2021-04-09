Shuman Plastics co-founder Hyman Shuman passes away

Hyman “Hy” Shuman, one of the founders of thermoplastic raw material supplier Shuman Plastics Inc., passed away on March 25 in Buffalo, N.Y. at age 94.

After being wounded in Okinawa during WWII, Hyman returned to Buffalo and joined his father Philip in a scrap business in 1947. Shortly thereafter Hyman was joined by his brother Charles and in 1962 the two men led the transition of the business from a recycler of paper, metal and glass into Shuman Plastics, one of the early North American companies to focus exclusively on recycling and trading of plastics.

Over the years the Depew, N.U.-based company expanded its operations to include Canada, Europe, and Asia. Hyman Shuman retired in 1995 and the business continues to be owned and managed by his nephews Ken and Dan Shuman. Today the company is a major supplier of virgin and recycled resins, provides toll processing and compounding services, and in 1982 it launched the Dyna-Purge brand of plastic purging compounds.