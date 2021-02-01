Shintech expanding PVC capacity at two Louisiana sites

Shintech Inc., said to be one of North America’s largest PVC makers, is investing US$1.3 billion to expand its PVC production and related activities at two sites in Louisiana.

In a Jan. 26 news release, Shintech officials said the company will make a US$1.25 billion investment to increase PVC manufacturing capacity and expand chlor-alkali and vinyl chloride monomer capacity at its manufacturing facility in Plaquemine, La., which was announced in 2018 and is expected to be completed this year.

The expansion in Plaquemine will add about 840 million pounds of annual PVC production capacity, as well as 1.3 billion pounds of vinyl chloride monomer and 860 million pounds of caustic soda. The project is expected to be completed in 2023.

Houston-based Shintech is also expanding its PVC packaging and warehouse operation in Addis, La.

In its news release, Shintech officials said the company is expanding its facilities “to keep pace with the demand for PVC” in the building and construction industries as well as health care, electronics, automobile and other sectors.

Shintech is a wholly owned subsidiary of Japan-based Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd.