Sabic makes new investment in high-heat Ultem, Extem resin capacity

May 27, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Chemical maker Sabic is making what it calls “significant investments” in expanding the capacity of its Ultem and Extem high heat resin production by opening a new production plant in Singapore.

The new facility is due to come on-stream in the first half of 2021, Sabic said in a statement, making the company “the only high heat resin producer with manufacturing capabilities in all regions.”

In addition, Riyad, Saudi Arabia-based Sabic has made investments to expand short-term capacity to support immediate growing demand.

Rudy Miller, director of Sabic’s high heat business, said that Ultem resins offer elevated thermal resistance, strength and stiffness, as well as broad chemical resistance. Ultem is compatible with extrusion, thermoforming, extrusion blowmolding and injection molding processes.

Extem resin, meanwhile, meets even higher heat requirements than Ultem resin, with enhanced creep and strength performance at elevated temperatures. This resin has the capability to fill thin-wall, complex, miniaturized parts, and provides IR transparency and lead-free soldering options.