Sabic appoints Conventus to distribute its high-performance resins in North America

Materials firm Sabic has appointed Conventus Polymers LLC, as an authorized distributor of high-performance engineering thermoplastics in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.

Conventus, which is headquartered in Parsippany, N.J., will provide Sabic customers with products from the firm’s specialties business, including Ultem-brand polyetherimide resins and LNP-brand engineering resin compounds. Conventus also will provide related services such as application development and customer support.

“Welcoming Conventus Polymers to the Sabic team demonstrates our ongoing commitment to expanding our ability to deliver high-performance solutions and an outstanding customer experience,” Darpan Parikh, Sabic’s director, customer fulfillment, said in a news release.

Conventus joins Nexeo Solutions, Chase Plastic Services and Amco Polymers as authorized distributors of Sabic’s specialty materials.