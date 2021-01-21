Sabic and Plastic Energy set to start construction of advanced recycling unit in the Netherlands

Chemical maker Sabic and chemical plastics recycling firm Plastic Energy are set to begin construction on a commercial unit in Geleen, the Netherlands that will produce certified circular polymers for Sabic’s Trucircle portfolio, which are made from the upcycling of mixed and used plastic.

The project, will be realized under a 50-50 joint venture called SPEAR (Sabic Plastic Energy Advanced Recycling BV), is expected to become operational in the second half of 2022, and is being executed with a Top Sector Energy Subsidy from the Ministry of Economic Affairs in the Netherlands.

As part of the project’s market foundation stage, Sabic has worked together with Plastic Energy and customers and converters to produce and commercialise certified circular polymers since early 2019. The new unit is designed to enable Sabic to upscale the production of certified circular polymers.

“Advancements in this pioneering project take us one step closer to driving the change needed to become a circular global industry,” said Fahad Al Swailem, vice president, PE and sales at Sabic. “We have overcome significant external, global challenges to reach this important milestone and remain fully committed to closing the loop on used plastic. We are continuing to collaborate on an unprecedented level with our partners upstream and downstream to achieve this.”

Sabic’s certified circular polymers are produced using Plastic Energy’s advanced recycling technology to convert low quality, mixed, and used plastic, otherwise destined for incineration or landfill, into Tacoil, which is a recycled oil which can be used in petrochemical plants to make ethylene and propylene. The Tacoil produced in the new commercial unit will be used by Sabic in their production process as an alternative to traditional fossil materials to create new circular polymers.