RTP Co. acquires patent assets from TenasiTech for anti-scratch additives

Custom compounder RTP Co. has acquired the patents for anti-scratch additives from Boston-based additive supplier TenasiTech.

The transaction, completed in September of 2020 and announced on Nov. 11, encompasses the nanoparticle technology patents; terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

“The base technology greatly improves scratch and mar resistance in injection molded thermoplastics, delivering best-in-class performance,” said Scott Koberna, RTP’s general manager, wear and friction. “We are very excited to include this technology in our expansive surface protection portfolio of materials.”

“Our initial integration of the nanoparticle technology will be in polyamide, acrylic, and polyester resin systems,” Koberna added. “We will offer clear grades, and can achieve many colours, including the coveted ‘Piano Black’ hue. Following that, we’ll explore the use of anti-scratch technology for additional thermoplastic polymers and thermoplastic solid coatings, solvent and water-based coatings, and sheet and film extrusion.”

RTP is planning a commercial launch of its TenasiTech surface protection portfolio in 2021.

RTP is headquartered in Winona, Minn.