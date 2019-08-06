RTP acquires Zeotherm’s thermoplastic vulcanizate business

August 6, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Material supplier RTP Co. has acquired the Zeotherm thermoplastic vulcanizate (TPV) product line from Zeon Chemicals for an undisclosed amount.

The transaction, which was completed in May 2019 but not announced until Aug. 6, encompasses all products sold globally under the Zeotherm TPV name.

“This acquisition is just the latest step in our rapidly expanding thermoplastic elastomer business,” Todd Gummersbach, RTP’s general manager of TPEs, said in an Aug. 6 press release. “The Zeotherm TPVs expand our product line, which includes compounds based on SEBS, TPV, TPU, POE, COPE, and COPA, making it one of the broadest TPE product portfolios in the industry.”

Zeotherm TPV products are available in durometers ranging from 70A through 40D. According to RTP, the material offers 150° C (302° F) continuous use performance while withstanding long-term exposure to engine oils and lubricant greases, a level that cannot be achieved with other TPEs or copolyesters. In addition, Zeotherm TPV bonds well to nylon substrates in overmolding applications, RTP said.

“For design engineers with applications that require high performance in potentially harsh environments, such as under-the-hood automotive parts or harsh industrial applications, Zeotherm TPVs can be an excellent material choice,” Gummersbach added.

Headquartered in Winona, Minn., RTP is a global compounder of custom engineered thermoplastics. The company has 20 manufacturing plants in the U.S., Europe, and Asia.