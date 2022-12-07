Röhm buys Sabic’s Functional Forms business

The deal adds polycarbonate sheets and films to Röhm's existing range of PMMA sheets and films.

In a move that adds polycarbonate sheets and films to its existing range of PMMA sheets and films, materials supplier Röhm GmbH has acquired the Functional Forms business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. for an undisclosed price.

The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2024

“By adding the polycarbonate resin extrusion business to our portfolio, we will sustainably strengthen our competitiveness in our sheets and films business,” Röhm CEO Michael Pack said in a Dec. 7 news release. “With the combined competencies – in sales and in the development of materials, products and applications – we will become a better business partner for our customers.”

The Sabic Functional Forms business is headquartered in Mount Vernon, Ind., and has about 700 employees, operations in 19 countries, and various production sites located across all continents.

The new combined business will have sales of more than 700 million euros (US$735 million), the news release said, and an operational global footprint across 14 production sites

Röhm is owned by Boston-based private equity firm Advent International.