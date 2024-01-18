Resin distributors Bamberger, Amco merging

Resin distributors Bamberger Polymers and Amco Polymers are merging to create a new company, Bamberger Amco Polymers.

In a news post on the firm’s website, company officials called the merger “a significant step towards combining the strengths and expertise of two well-established polymer distribution businesses to provide [customers] with an even more comprehensive range of products, services, and expertise.”

Business operations will remain “business as usual” until the full integration into Bamberger Amco Polymers occurs in March 2024, they added.

Finally, they noted that the new business will update its brand representation with the new name and a new logo.

“We realize that changing our name, logo and identity is a process that can involve many steps and take some time, so this will be gradual,” officials said.

Bamberger was founded in 1967, and is headquartered in Jericho, N.Y. The firm distributes low-density polyethylene, linear low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene, polypropylene, PET, polystyrene, and engineering thermoplastics.

Orlando, Fla.-based Amco was founded in 1955, and is now owned by distribution, recycling, and compounding firm Ravago Group of Luxembourg.