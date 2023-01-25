Resin distributor M. Holland makes management changes

The company has named Marc Fern to president and chief operating officer; Monica Christler to executive vice president, commercial; and Michael Foldvary to vice president, distribution.

Thermoplastic resin distributor M. Holland Co. has restructured its leadership team.

The Northbrook, Ill.-based company has named Marc Fern to president and chief operating officer; Monica Christler to executive vice president, commercial; and Michael Foldvary to vice president, distribution.

Ed Holland will retain the position of chief executive officer and chairman of M. Holland’s board of directors.

“Marc has been a key factor in the company’s success over the years, forging enduring relationships with suppliers and customers during his long career with [us],” Ed Holland said in a news release. “I have every confidence that Marc will continue to lead the organization in achieving our strategic vision for the future.”

Fern, a company veteran of 26 years, has risen through the ranks from account manager to sales manager to vice president of sales and, most recently, executive vice president, commercial. As president and chief operating officer, Fern will oversee the company’s distribution and resale business units, as well as the operations, marketing and IT departments. Fern has been a member of the company’s board of directors for several years.

Monica Christler will step into Fern’s former role of executive vice president, commercial, where she will oversee the distribution and resale business units; she will also serve as a member of M. Holland’s executive leadership team. Michael Foldvary has been promoted to vice president, distribution; he will be responsible for sales and sourcing within the U.S. and Canada.

Christler joined M. Holland in 2012, and Foldvary joined the company in 2019.

“Monica and Mike have an in-depth knowledge of the business and greater plastics industry,” Fern said. “Together, our long-term goal is establishing a company where all aspects of the business are connected, optimized and focused on shared organizational goals.”