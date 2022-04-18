Resin distributor Distrupol acquires Finland-based Oy Baritec AB

Distrupol, a Europe-based distributor of thermoplastics and elastomers, has acquired Oy Baritec AB of Finland for an undisclosed price.

Founded in 1994, Oy Baritec is a distributor of resins, additives, adhesives, and colour concentrates, and supplies products to clients in Finland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania.

“Baritec has excelled at cooperating closely with customers and principals to provide innovative solutions that meet ever-changing market challenges and needs,” said Richard Orme, managing director of Distrupol, in a news release. “We’re truly excited to welcome Baritec’s team and customer-oriented, solutions-based mindset to the Distrupol business. We look forward to expanding the range and reach of our product and service offerings to our customers, particularly in the Nordic region.”

Distrupol is headquartered in Surrey, England.