Resin distributor Bamberger Polymers bought by Plastiche SA

April 1, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Thermoplastic resins distributor Bamberger Polymers Corp. has been sold to Plastiche SA, a firm controlled by the same family that controls global materials giant Ravago Group.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

Luxembourg-based Plastiche is a private investment firm owned by the Roussis family, which also controls Ravago, another major distributor of thermoplastic resins.

Headquartered in Jericho, N.J., Bamberger currently delivers more than one billion lbs of resins annually, while Ravago claims more than eight billion lbs of annual polymer sales.

Bamberger will operate completely separate and independent from current Roussis family holdings, Plastiche said in a news release. “It will continue to be managed by the current senior management, with a newly named Board of Directors.”