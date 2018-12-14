Rehau completes acquisition of MB Barter & Trading

December 14, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Rehau GmbH, a family-owned supplier of polymer-based solutions to the construction and automotive industries headquartered in Muri, Switzerland, has completed its acquisition of MB Barter & Trading AG.

First announced in September, the transaction includes Rehau GmbH in Muri bei Bern, Switzerland, as well as the worldwide subsidiaries of the MB Barter & Trading Group.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

MB Barter was a global distributor of commodity polymers, PET, and rubber globally. The company has 30 offices worldwide.

“The successful completion of this transaction is an important milestone in the implementation of our vision to grow as a leading provider of polymer solutions and to further expand our business relationships,” said Dr. Stefan Girschik, CEO of the new company.

Rehau GmbH and its subsidiaries will gradually merge their businesses with the acquired MBT companies. A joint market launch under a new name is planned for the first half of 2019.