Ravago buys controlling stake in resin distributor M. Holland

After the transaction closes, M. Holland will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of Ravago Group.

In a deal involving two major resin distributors, Ravago Group is acquiring a majority interest in M. Holland Co., for an undisclosed amount.

In a statement, officials with Northbrook, Ill.-based M. Holland said that the transaction “will enable [the firm] to accelerate its growth strategy, providing the company with greater scale and resources as the plastics industry continues to rapidly evolve.”

The founding Holland family will retain a “significant stake” in M. Holland, they said.

M. Holland will continue to operate independently as a subsidiary of the Ravago Group family of companies; and M. Holland’s existing management team, including Ed Holland, CEO and chairman of the board, and Marc Fern, president and COO, will continue to lead the company.

Advertisement

With North American headquarters in Orlando, Fla., Ravago specializes in polymer and chemical distribution, building materials, recycling and raw materials. The company has operations in more than 325 locations across North America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

“M. Holland is a well-known and respected name in the plastics industry, and we are thrilled to welcome Ed and his entire team to the Ravago Group family of companies,” said Jim Duffy, president and chief executive officer of Ravago Holdings America. “We are confident we will be able to provide M. Holland with the resources and capital necessary to scale the business and sustain its growth, all the while maintaining its strong culture and brand.”