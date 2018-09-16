Purging compound maker Sun Plastech names Joseph Serell as its president

September 16, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Sun Plastech Inc., the manufacturer and distributor of AsaClean purging compounds, has appointed Joseph Serell as its new president.

Serell succeeds outgoing president Glenn Kornfeld, who will assume new responsibilities at Sun Plastech’s parent company Asahi Kasei America, which is a Japan-based chemical manufacturer.

Serell joined Parsippany, N.J.-based Sun Plastech as national sales manager in 2004, before being promoted to vice president in charge of engineering, marketing, and sales.

He has also authored numerous articles in industry publications and routinely hosts webinars on purging compounds.