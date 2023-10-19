Portuguese compounder Cabopol set to open first North American plant

The new production unit in Monterrey, Mexico, is expected to be operational by the end of this year.

Portugal-based compounder Cabopol, which supplies thermoplastic and crosslinked compounds, is getting ready to open its first North American facility, in Monterrey, Mexico.

In a news release, Cabopol officials said the 10,000-square-meter plant will be operating by the end of this year, initially will be running two production lines with the potential for expansion, and is expected to reach a production capacity of 25,000 tons per year.

“This expansion will significantly increase our production capacity, improve supply chain efficiency, and reduce lead times for our customers in the Mexican and American markets,” the release said. “Equipped with the latest technology and equipment, it will enable us to produce high-quality polymer compounds at a competitive cost.”

Cabopol also operates production units in Serbia, Morocco, and Portugal.