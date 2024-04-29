PolySource to supply Delrin materials in North America

Delrin USA LLC, an industrial polymer business, has announced a new strategic North American distribution partnership with material supplier PolySource.

Effective this week, PolySource will be a fully authorized distributor of Delrin’s Delrin homopolymer polyacetal portfolio.

PolySource is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

“Delrin is the market-leading homopolymer acetal and is a key ingredient in products ranging from cars to consumer goods, industrial and manufacturing, medical devices, and electronics. Polysource’s differentiated approach to problem solving provides a strategic fit with Delrin’s focus on creating value through functional part design,” said Angad Kalsi, Commercial Leader of the Delrin Business in the Americas region. “Both companies are excited to see how we can help customers solve design and development challenges and drive innovation together.”

“PolySource is thrilled to begin our new relationship with Delrin,” added Damien Couch, PolySource’s chief development officer. “Our shared vision of go-to-market strategy coupled with PolySource’s already robust presence in the wear and friction segment will no doubt result in an amazing partnership for years to come.”

The announcement comes on the heels of Delrin’s appointment, earlier this month, of Ravago companies Entec and Channel Prime Alliance to distribute all grades of Delrin to customers based in Canada, the U.S., and Mexico.