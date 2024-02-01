Plastics market analyst Zachary Moore passes away

Moore, 43, worked most recently as a senior editor with research firm ICIS in Houston.

Zachary Moore, a well-known plastics and petrochemicals market analyst who worked most recently as a senior editor with research firm ICIS, passed away at his home in Houston, Tex., on Jan. 25 at age 43.

Moore had worked for Houston-based ICIS since 2017, most recently as a senior editor manager covering polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene (PS), and expanded PS markets.

Prior to ICIS, Moore worked for almost 10 years at research firm ChemOrbis, working and living in both Turkey and Malaysia. He began his career as an intern at the Cato Institute.

One of Moore’s last reports for ICIS, filed on Dec. 7, 2023, examined Dow Inc.’s plans to build the world’s first net-zero integrated ethylene cracker and derivatives facility in Fort Saskatchewan, Alta.

Born and raised in Greensboro, N.C., Moore had a bachelor of business administration degree from Georgia State University, and a master’s degree from the University of North Carolina Greensboro.

A private service for Moore will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, Moore’s family asks that donations be made to Christ Church Cathedral in Houston, where he was an active member.