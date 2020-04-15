Peak Nanosystems buys polymer technology developer PolymerPlus

April 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Nanotechnology supplier Peak Nanosystems has acquired PolymerPlus, a Cleveland, Ohio-based polymer technology development company that provides polymer science and engineering services and fabrication of custom nanolayered polymer products to government and corporate clients.

The financial terms of the acquisition have not been disclosed.

In an April 14 press release, Coppell, Texas-based Peak Nanosystems said the deal will allow it to grow its offerings to include “nanolayered film for optics as well as high-capacity/high-temperature film capacitors for military, automotive, and grid power.”

“This investment presented the perfect opportunity to meld materials innovation with experienced manufacturing personnel and capital resources to enable rapid scaling of the U.S. based manufacturing processes and facilities with world class levels of support,” Michael Ponting, co-founder of PolymerPlus and the new chief science officer at Peak Nanosystems, said in the press release.

The acquisition includes exclusive licenses on technology from Case Western Reserve University – a Cleveland-based private research institution – as well as in-house technology developed by PolymerPlus.

PolymerPlus took a base technology — nanolayered polymer films — originated at Case Western Reserve and developed two core technology platforms, optics and capacitors.

“The capacitor technology has completed multiple field trails and is ready for broad scale launch, so we are building new production lines in Cleveland to support the 2021 product launches,” said Peak Nanosystems president Chad Lewis. “With this acquisition, we are expanding production to include the most advanced nanolayered film capacitors in the world.”