Orion Engineered Carbons breaks ground on new logistics centre in Germany

May 29, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A., a supplier of specialty and high-performance carbon black, is building a new logistics centre at its largest manufacturing plant in Cologne, Germany.

When finished, the central warehouse will be 8,850 square-meters, equalling a capacity of approximately 12,400 pallets.

“We produce 160,000 metric tons and more than 100 differentiated grades of carbon black at this facility each year which must be treated and handled very carefully,” said Dr. Sandra Niewiem, Orion’s senior vice president, specialty carbon black and EMEA region. “The new, modern distribution centre will enable us to further grow our business in a location where we have deep roots.”

The new building will have eight truck docks. It will equalize plant traffic – with about one hundred trucks passing through the plant gate every day. In addition, the new warehouse will eliminate internal logistics, with consolidation into one location.

Shell construction of the new distribution centre will start in the next few weeks, Orion said. The topping-out ceremony is planned for the end of June, with the handover and commissioning scheduled for December.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Orion runs 14 global production sites. The company has approximately 1,450 employees worldwide.