Ontario-based compounder Optima Colour bought by industry veterans

June 18, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Optima Colour, a Cambridge, Ont.-based thermoplastic compounder, has been acquired by a group of purchasers headed by industry veteran Kurt Stahle, the owner of material supplier Simcoe Plastics Ltd.

The terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The agreement was reached on June 17 and is expected to close shortly thereafter. Optima’s operations have already transitioned from its current location in Cambridge to a new location at 75 Plant Farm Blvd in Brantford, Ont.

“I am excited to see the Optima name carry on and be a part of Kurt’s growth plans,” Michael Firek, the owner of Optima, said in a statement. Firek also said that all Optima personnel will be remaining with the company.

Stahle will assume the role of president and CEO. Edy Vega, the owner of Universal Plastic Sales, will work with Stahle to implement Optima’s sales and expansion plans.

Optima produces custom colour concentrates, specialty additive masterbatches, and compounds in a variety of materials such as PE, PP, PS, PVC, ABS, PC, acrylic, nylon, and others.