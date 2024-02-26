NPE2024 will be the largest gathering of bioplastics companies in the Americas

With more than 45 bioplastics-related exhibitors on the show floor, the upcoming NPE2024 trade show is expected to be the largest gathering of bioplastics companies in the Americas, show organizers said.

Companies such as NatureWorks, LG Chem, Evonik, LyondellBasell and more will display their latest developments in bioplastic polymers and additives across more than 47,000 square feet of exhibits. Attendees can explore the latest materials, technologies, and processes offering innovative sustainability solutions, while also hearing from a variety of sustainability experts, suppliers and manufacturers on the all-new Sustainability Stage, sponsored by Nova Chemicals, and in two Recycling and Sustainability Zones.

NPE2024 will provide a first-hand look into how sustainable plastics manufacturing is driving value creation for society, the environment and the industry. “We hope registrants will leave inspired to reduce plastic waste as they explore the latest in new end-market solutions, bioplastics, lightweighting, circularity, and more,” said Patrick Krieger, vice president of sustainability with the Plastics Industry Association, which is sponsoring the show. “Our first-ever Sustainability Hub will highlight leaders in sustainability and include action-oriented displays in areas such as renewable feedstocks, collection, sortation, energy efficient manufacturing, and more.”

Additionally, made for plastic material suppliers, processors, equipment suppliers, and brands interested in investing in the bioplastics industry, the Association will release its 2024 Bioplastics Market Watch Report on May 8 during NPE. The new edition of the Bioplastics Market Watch will feature the latest market data compared to the 2018 report to show the market growth figures, policy implications and consumer perceptions affecting bioplastics businesses today.

“Through this report, we hope to gain a better understanding on consumer perceptions around bioplastic products, their sustainability value and functionality within our industry, including how the bioplastics market outlook have evolved since the last report was issued,” said Dr. Perc Pineda, the Association’s chief economist.

NPE2024 will take place from May 6-10, 2024, at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Fla.