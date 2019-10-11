Nova names new senior vice president, olefins and feedstock

October 11, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has named a new senior vice president, olefins and feedstock, to replace an outgoing company veteran.

Nova has announced that Naushad Jamani, the current senior vice president, olefins and feedstock, will retire effective Oct. 31 after a 40-year career with the company.

Rocky Vermani, previously vice president, olefins feedstocks has been appointed to the role of senior vice president, olefins and feedstock and a member of the Nova’s chemicals management board.

In 2006, Jamani was promoted to vice president olefins, commercial, overseeing the sales, marketing, logistics and customer service for olefins products within Nova. In 2016, he was named senior vice president, olefins and feedstock, where he has been responsible for leading the olefins business.

“During his tenure, Jamani was instrumental in diversifying [Nova’s] feedstock portfolio by taking advantage of conventional and new sources of ethane, including gaining additional access to the U.S. Gulf Coast, and securing Nova as the first mover for Marcellus Shale ethane,” Nova said in a statement.

Vermani started his career with Nova in 1994, in Sarnia, Ont. after working for DuPont Canada. He moved to Calgary in 2011 to lead Nova’s ethylene business, and led Nova’s olefins products business as vice president of olefins products from 2014-2016. From 2016 to his promotion to senior vice president, olefins and feedstock, he served as vice president, olefins feedstocks.