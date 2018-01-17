Nova Chemicals veteran Chris Bezaire to retire

January 17, 2018 by Canadian Plastics

Chris Bezaire, a 30-year veteran of Canada’s chemical industry with DuPont Canada and then Nova Chemicals Corp., is retiring in April.

Bezaire, currently serving as Calgary-based Nova’s senior vice president, polyethylene business, will retire effective April 1, 2018.

John Thayer, currently vice president, polyethylene marketing, will assume Bezaire’s role as senior VP of Nova’s PE business.

Bezaire joined DuPont Canada’s polyethylene business in 1988 as a process engineer before moving over to Nova in 1994. He progressed through a variety of roles in operations, sales, marketing, investor relations, and corporate strategy, including expatriate assignments in Europe and Asia. In addition, he has held executive positions including vice president of investor relations; vice president, finance and controller; vice president, Advanced SCLAIRTECH business; and vice president, corporate planning. Bezaire was appointed to Nova’s management board in 2011.

Thayer started his career with Nova’s expandable styrenics business in 1997 after working at Weyerhaeuser Company. During his time with the expandable styrenics business, Thayer held various leadership roles, including human resources leader, site leader and global business director before serving as general manager of the business. In 2015, Thayer transitioned to the PE business, overseeing the business services function.

“It’s a privilege to take on this leadership role and continue the great work Chris and the team started,” Thayer said.