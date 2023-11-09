Nova Chemicals to supply Amcor with mechanically recycled PE

Amcor will boost its circularity goals by using Nova's Syndigo recycled material in its flexible packaging films.

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has signed a multiyear collaboration deal to supply packaging maker Amcor with polyethylene (PE) from Nova’s proposed first mechanical recycling plant in Connersville, Indiana.

The recycled PE (rPE) will be used in Amcor’s flexible packaging films to boost the company’s circularity goals, which include making packaging that is increasingly lighter weight, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content.

In a Nov. 8 news release, Nova officials said the supply agreement would enable Amcor to purchase Syndigo rPE material from the Connersville plant, which is projected to be in operation as early as 2025. The recycling facility was announced in July 2023 as an expansion of Nova’s Circular Solutions business.

“This is an exciting opportunity for us to supplement our rPE supply in support of our target to achieve 30 percent recycled material usage across our global portfolio by 2030,” said Fred Stephan, president of Amcor flexibles North America. “Incorporating rPE into flexible packaging films helps brand owners meet voluntary commitments on recycled content targets, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and keep plastic waste in the economy and out of the environment.”

In the release, Nova said it plans to expand its recycling footprint across North America over the next several years to help reach its ambition of 30 per cent share of total PE sales from products containing recycled content.