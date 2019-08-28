Nova Chemicals names Sarah Marshall as new director of sustainability

August 28, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Calgary-based chemical supplier Nova Chemicals Corp. has appointed Sarah Marshall to the newly-created role of director of sustainability, responsible for leading cross-functional efforts to achieve the company’s sustainability and plastics circular economy goals.

In a statement, Nova said that Marshall will work with supply chain partners, customers, government officials, industry associations, and others to help create innovative solutions for plastics recycling and recovery.

Marshall has more than 20 years of research and development experience within the petrochemicals industry, previously leading teams of scientists, engineers, and technologists at Nova’ Centre for Applied Research and Centre for Performance Applications.

“I am very excited to lead Nova’s sustainability team during this critical juncture for our industry as we work to advance the important role of plastic for society and, at the same time, strive to create a world free of plastic waste,” Marshall said. “I look forward to collaborating throughout the value chain to capitalize on the environmental benefits of plastic materials while finding science-based solutions to address post-use challenges.”

In the last few years, Nova – which is a leading supplier of polyethylene in the Americas – has developed a portfolio of recyclable film structure designs for packaging applications, including a recyclable stand-up pouch film structure which can be used in food packaging traditionally made with non-recyclable, mixed-material structures.