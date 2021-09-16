Nova Chemicals commits $100,000 for Hurricane Ida relief efforts

Calgary-based Nova Chemicals Corp. has pledged more than $100,000 to support cleanup efforts in Louisiana following the impacts of Hurricane Ida.

The commitment includes direct donations to the American Red Cross and the Capital Area United Way, Nova officials said in a news release, along with local outreach and an employee relief fund to assist with immediate needs and essential items.

The Category 4 Atlantic hurricane, which formed in late August and dissipated in early September, was the second-most damaging and intense hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. state of Louisiana on record.

“Louisiana is the backbone of the petrochemical industry in the United States, and we are grateful that our employees in Geismar are safe and accounted for,” said Nova president and CEO Luis Sierra. “It has been devastating to witness the impacts of Hurricane Ida, and we are committed to working with our local community to begin the process of healing and rebuilding.”

Nova employs more than 300 people in the region. The company’s facility in Geismar – located just south of Baton Rouge – annually produces approximately 1.95 billion pounds of ethylene and 114 million pounds of polymer grade propylene.