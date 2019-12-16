Northspec Chemicals now distributing Stahl Polymers’ portfolio in Canada

December 16, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Toronto-based specialty raw material distributor Northspec Chemicals Corp. has been appointed to distribute the Stahl Polymers portfolio in Canada.

In a statement, Stahl said the appointment of Northspec – which specializes in chemicals and coatings for construction and architectural applications – will strengthen its sales in the Canadian construction market.

Founded in 2001, Northspec has over 800 accounts, 20 key suppliers, and 9 warehouses across Canada.

“With our expertise of the local and regional markets and sharing the values of Stahl Polymers, we can offer customers the best support,” Robert Jacksteit, Northspec’s vice president of sales, said in the statement. “Having done business with Stahl for many years, we know the portfolio and are looking forward to improving the sales and distribution of Stahl in Canada.”

Stahl is headquartered in Waalwijk, the Netherlands.