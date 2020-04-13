Nexeo Plastics and BioLogiQ sign distribution agreement for North America

April 13, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Nexeo Plastics has signed an agreement with sustainable materials provider BioLogiQ to distribute their specialty biopolymers in North America, for companies that want to incorporate high-quality, more sustainable materials into their manufactured products. The BioBlend family of products include cost-effective, bio-based content (NuPlastiQ) with polyolefins, and compostable solutions that fit applications in blown and cast film extrusion, blow and injection molding, and thin-wall thermoforming.

“We are very pleased to join the Nexeo Plastics partner family and bring more sustainable solutions to the plastics industry,” said Brad LaPray, founder and CEO at BioLogiQ. “There are clear synergies to partner BioBlend solutions with an industry leader like Nexeo Plastics.”

Nexeo Plastics will carry and distribute BioLogiQ products in Canada and the U.S., and will provide logistics in Mexico, to include BioBlend XP, BioBlend XD and BioBlend BC product lines. Custom products to fit niche or specialty requirements can also be developed and produced leveraging BioLogiQ’s compounding expertise.

The BioBlend family of products incorporate NuPlastiQ BioPolymer – a thermoplastic starch (TPS) created from potatoes or other plant-based renewable feedstocks – providing low crystallinity and high modulus strength, making plastic items potentially stronger than those made with pure polyolefins. NuPlastiQ BioPolymers offer a stable shelf life, retain normal plastic functionality, can enhance strength even with reduced thickness, and are more beneficial to the environment.

Nexeo is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

BioLogiQ is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.