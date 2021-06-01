Nexeo Plastics acquires Italy-based resin supplier Nevicolor

In a deal that expands its European footprint, resin distributor Nexeo Plastics LLC has acquired Nevicolor SpA, a resin supplier and compounder based in Luzzara, Italy, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex., Nexeo is an affiliate of GPD Companies Inc., a group of distributors formed by One Rock Capital Partners.

In a June 1 news release, Nexeo officials said that Nevicolor “has provided value-added thermoplastic resins, compounds and application development services for over 57 years.” The company’s products serve a variety of customers and suppliers in the industrial components, healthcare, automotive, advanced packaging, agriculture and electrical sectors. “Nevicolor serves more than 800 customers with a portfolio of over 3,000 grades of high-quality polymers, including recycled materials,” Nexeo officials said.

“This strategic acquisition increases GPD’s scale and affords Nexeo Plastics access to Nevicolor’s highly technical and analytical specialization,” said GPD CEO Paul Tayler. “Nevicolor has built a reliable network of international suppliers, and we look forward to continuing to serve its customers with the customized solutions they have come to expect.”

“Our customers in Europe will now have access to a robust offering of tailor-made compounds, specialty polymers, lab services, and recycled material,” said Joost d’Hooghe, vice president of EMEA at Nexeo.