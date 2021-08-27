Nexeo names Nathan Wiker as VP of North American commercial sales

Thermoplastics distributor Nexeo Plastics, headquartered in The Woodlands, Tex., has named Nathan J. Wiker as its new vice president of North America commercial sales, responsible for the continued development and expansion of the company’s footprint across all existing and prospective vertical markets.

He takes over from Arturo Hoyo, now vice president of North America product line management.

“Nathan brings a wealth of industry experience,” said Nexeo president and CEO Paul Tayler. “His background in the industry combined with his technical and leadership experience makes him a great addition to our team as we focus on growing our share of the market.”

Wiker comes to Nexeo from Dow, where he served in a variety of roles in packaging and specialty plastics, including technical, sales, product management, marketing, and commercial leadership.

He graduated summa cum laude from Clemson University, in South Carolina, with a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering. Additionally, he holds a Master of Business Administration from Northwood University, in Midland, Mich.