New soccer field made from recycled Lay’s chip bags opens

The snack brand’s recycled flexible packaging serves as the underlying layer for the field in Santa Ana, Calif., and is the sixth such installation worldwide.

Snacks brand Lay’s opened the first Lay’s RePlay field in the U.S., in Santa Ana, Calif., on April 19, as part of a program that creates sustainable soccer fields from used Lay’s potato chip bags.

The sixth such Lays field to open worldwide since 2021, the field is made with recycled Lay’s chip bags and packaging materials that are washed, shredded, and converted into an underlying layer that’s designed to be recycled at the end of its 10-year lifespan.

According to a study by the UCLA Center for Neighborhood Knowledge, the Hispanic community was one of the hardest impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, both on a health and economic level. The field, located at Cesar Chavez Campesino Park in Santa Ana, was selected by Lay’s and Lay’s RePlay global partners UEFA Foundation for Children and Common Goal for its rich Hispanic heritage with the goal of providing affordable access to soccer programming and education.

“As a UEFA ambassador, I am proud to be a voice for Lay’s RePlay,” said Mia Hamm, FIFA World Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist. “Having access to community gathering spaces and safe playing fields must be a top priority for young people across the world. Soccer continues to see incredible growth, and with the Hispanic community being the fastest growing segment of our population – and arguably the most passionate about the game – beginning the Lay’s RePlay U.S. expansion in a key area like Santa Ana is a powerful moment.”

Other RePlay fields are in South Africa, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Italy, and Mexico. Lays officials say the fields have been used in total approximately 25,000 times.