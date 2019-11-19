New sales manager for thermal carbon black supplier Cancarb

November 19, 2019 by Canadian Plastics

Canada-based thermal carbon black supplier Cancarb Ltd. has a new general manager, global sales and marketing.

The company, which is headquartered in Medicine Hat, Alta., has named Brad Thompson to fill the role. Thompson replaces Peter Donnelly in the position – Donnelly was appointed president of Cancarb in October.

Thompson has worked in various roles in Cancarb over the past 22 years including most recently as manager, Americas marketing, and prior to that as manager, Asia-Pacific marketing.

“We are confident that his vision and innovative mindset will successfully guide Cancarb sales and marketing activities into the future,” Peter Donnelly said.

Cancarb’s Medicine Hat facility has a capacity of 45,000 metric tonnes per year. The company’s Thermax brand products are supported by local distributors in 44 countries.