New president of North America at Clariant

Germany-based specialty chemical maker Clariant AG has appointed company veteran Gene Mueller as president of Clariant Corp. in North America.

“In his role, he will oversee the strategic objectives of the regional business units in pursuit of a company-wide growth agenda,” Clairant officials said in a May 7 statement.

Mueller has been working for Clariant in various roles for 30 years, where his career spanned locations in different U.S. states and also in Switzerland, where he held the position of Head of Commercial Excellence. In 2013, he moved to Louisville, Ky., working for Clariant’s catalysts business unit.

Clariant Corp. currently employs over 1,900 people in approximately 50 sites across the U.S. and Canada, including manufacturing sites, laboratories, and sales facilities.