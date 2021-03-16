New president and CEO for purchasing consultancy RTi

Fort Worth, Tex.-based purchasing consultancy Resin Technology Inc. (RTi) has named Robert Rosales as its new president and CEO, replacing outgoing head Pete Suerken, who is leaving the company.

Prior to joining RTi, Rosales co-founded Haven Management Group and Haven Sales & Marketing, which provided consulting services in the areas of marketing, innovation, consumer insights, commercialization, business strategy, and sales support to foodservice and retail food manufacturers. In a March 16 statement, RTi officials noted that Rosales has held a range of leadership positions with Procter & Gamble, Frito Lay, and ConAgra Foods, “managing businesses spanning more than one hundred categories and over 300 brands and private labels across all temperature states as well as direct and DSD supply chain networks.”

“Robert’s vast experience working with some of the world’s largest manufacturers, retailers, and distributors will accelerate the company’s ability to showcase our industry-leading capabilities in the areas of plastics, paper, sustainability, and packaging innovation,” RTi co-founder Garland Strong said.

Founded in 1998, RTi is an advisory service specializing in resin, paper and resin-based packaging, and packaging sustainability.