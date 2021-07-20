New CEO for Chroma Color Corp.

Specialty colourant supplier Chroma Color Corp. has appointed Shruti Singhal as its new CEO and member of the company board of directors.

Singhal replaces outgoing Chroma CEO Tom Bolger, who served in the position for the past 16 years.

“We have been fortunate to have Tom Bolger’s leadership throughout our investment which has seen the company deliver record breaking growth, the completion of seven acquisitions and the integration of those businesses which has expanded Chroma’s footprint and broadened offerings to our customers,” Chroma board chairman George Abd said. “While we will miss Tom’s leadership day to day, he will continue to work with Shruti and the company as we move forward.”

Singhal has worked in North America and Europe, and has held positions of increasing management and executive responsibility with multinational companies including Henkel, Cognis (now BASF), Rohm & Haas, The Dow Chemical Co., Ashland, Solenis, and General Cable. Prior to joining Chroma, he most recently served as president for the DSM’s engineering materials business. He holds a master’s degree in chemical engineering from Drexel University, a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering, and also completed the Global Marketing Management Program at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania.

Headquartered in McHenry, Ill., Chroma supplies colourants and additive concentrates for the packaging, healthcare, pharmaceutical, wire, cable, consumer products, and other markets.