Neo Performance Materials names new CFO

The Toronto-based firm has named Jonathan Baksh to the position.

On the heels of appointing a new CEO, Toronto-based specialty chemical maker Neo Performance Materials Inc. is hiring a new chief financial officer (CFO) and executive vice president.

Jonathan Baksh has been named to fill both positions effective June 19.

“Following a rigorous search process, it is my pleasure to welcome Jonathan to Neo. He joins the management team with a proven, superior track record as a finance executive in capital-intensive industries that create value in a volatile, global supply chain environment,” said Neo’s chair, Claire Kennedy. “He is a consequential executive that drove working capital improvements and oversaw growth. This positions him as an excellent complement to Neo’s management, as they execute the magnetics growth strategy.”

Baksh’s launched his career at General Electric’s premier Internal Audit leadership program, and eventually won the Annual Chairman’s Circle Award – the highest honour for outstanding performance. His most recent position was as vice president of finance with Celestica’s Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) division. He holds both the Chartered Professional Accountant and Chartered Management Accountant designations.

In his role as CFO and executive vice president, Baksh will lead Neo’s global finance functions, such as accounting, tax, internal audit, controllership, financial planning, and treasury. He will be based at Neo’s Toronto headquarters.

Earlier this month, Neo named Rahim Suleman as its new CEO, replacing outgoing head Constantine Karayannopoulos, effective July 7.

Neo supplies specialty chemicals, magnetic powders and magnets, metals, and alloys for hybrid and electric vehicles, pollution control systems, high-efficiency appliances and pumps, energy-efficient lighting, and water purification.