Neo Performance Materials names new CEO

The Toronto-based firm has named Rahim Suleman to the position.

Toronto-based specialty chemical maker Neo Performance Materials Inc. has named Rahim Suleman as its new CEO, replacing outgoing head Constantine Karayannopoulos, effective July 7.

Suleman became president of Neo in January 2023, after serving as executive vice president and CFO of Neo and its predecessor company since January 2017. Prior to that, he was CFO at Stackpole International from 2010 through to 2016. He holds a CPA designation and graduated from the University of Waterloo with a Masters in Accountancy.

In a news release, officials with Neo said have identified “a strong CFO candidate” and will announce further details on this appointment within the next few weeks.

Neo supplies specialty chemicals, magnetic powders and magnets, metals, and alloys for hybrid and electric vehicles, pollution control systems, high-efficiency appliances and pumps, energy-efficient lighting, and water purification.