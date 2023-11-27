NatureWorks enters into two new distribution agreements

Bioplastics maker NatureWorks LLC has entered into new North American distribution agreements with two material suppliers.

The company entered into a distribution partnership with Bamberger Polymers, of Jericho, N.Y., for Bamberger to supply its Ingeo PLA bioresin in the U.S. and Canada. In a Nov. 14 statement, Bamberger officials said that customers “in several key markets” are interested in bio-based materials like PLA for a diverse range of applications from food packaging and food serviceware like cups, trays, lids, straws and cutlery to film solutions for yard waste, produce bags and mulch films.

And NatureWorks is also partnering with resin distributor Channel Prime Alliance (CPA), of Des Moines, Iowa. CPA has been named an authorized distributor in the U.S. and Canada of the Ingeo biopolymer grades for injection molding, extrusion, and 3D printing applications.

NatureWorks is headquartered in Plymouth, Minn., but its main manufacturing facility is in Blair, Neb., with additional offices in the Netherlands, Japan, and Thailand. NatureWorks has 330 million pounds of capacity at its facility in Blair, and plans to add another 150 million pounds via its new production facility in Thailand, which is expected to be operational in 2024.