Mitsui Chemicals starts operations at first European production site for PP compounds

June 15, 2020 by Canadian Plastics

Japanese chemical company Mitsui Chemicals Inc. and its subsidiary Prime Polymer – which is owned 65% by Mitsui Chemicals and 35% by Idemitsu Kosan – have launched operations at Mitsui Prime Advanced Composites Europe B.V. (ACE), a joint venture first established in June 2018 with trading company Mitsui & Co.

Located within Chemelot Industrial Park in the Netherlands, ACE marks the Mitsui Chemicals Group’s first polypropylene (PP) compounding site in Europe. The plant has capacity of 30,000 tonnes/year.

At present, the Mitsui Chemicals Group operates production sites in eight regions around the world (Japan, U.S., Mexico, Europe, Thailand, China, India, Brazil) and research sites in six regions (Japan, U.S., Europe, Thailand, China, India). “The group is now moving to bolster its research, production and sales networks for high-quality PP compounds, which will contribute to lightweighting in the automotive sector,” the statement said.

“By launching ACE, the Mitsui Chemicals Group is getting together an integrated European system for research, production and sales,” the statement added. “This will allow the group to provide effective lightweighting solutions to automakers and auto parts manufacturers with European bases while also responding to global demand growth.”