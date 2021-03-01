Milliken & Co. acquires German chemical supplier Zebra-chem

Spartanburg, S.C.-based diversified industrial manufacturer Milliken & Co. has acquired Zebra-chem GmbH, a global chemicals company known for its peroxide and blowing agent masterbatches, for an undisclosed amount.

Headquartered in Bad Bentheim, Germany, Zebra-chem supplies chemical blowing agents and peroxide masterbatches for application in most thermoplastics and engineering plastics.

“With more brands and governments globally setting goals to increase their use of recycled materials, plastics manufacturers are faced with the challenges of using recycled plastics effectively,” officials with Milliken said in a March 1 news release. “Peroxide masterbatches, like those from Zebra-chem and Milliken, make it possible to incorporate up to 100 per cent recycled content into these new plastics.”

“Milliken’s long-term focus on innovation and sustainability encourages us to consider how we contribute to some of today’s leading challenges, like how to effectively incorporate recycled plastics in manufacturing,” said Milliken president and CEO Halsey Cook. “I’m excited to welcome the exceptional talent within Zebra-chem as they join the passionate team at Milliken to move the needle on sustainable innovation.”

The acquisition “opens up new potential to expand solutions that accelerate and improve plastic recycling”, Milliken officials said. “Customers will benefit from enhanced research and development capabilities, shared knowledge, and a broadened product portfolio from trusted, leading manufacturers.”

As Zebra-chem integrates into Milliken, daily operations will continue without interruption, including relationships with existing suppliers and customers.